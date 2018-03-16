Shoreline Media Group
Latest Community News
SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will soon get a boost in funding for repairs and renovations to major and local streets.
Catholic nuns once lived in the building at 109 E. Foster St., and the site has served as a rooming house for men since 1970.
February unemployment rates in three of the four local counties decreased in the past year, and a total of 300 more residents of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were working compared to February 2017.
The Salvation Army is currently in the process of buying Bethany Lutheran Church and selling its two buildings on Melendy Street.
The Custer Fire Department is responding to an unknown fire near Hansen and Custer roads in Custer Township.
AMBER TWP. — The Pere Marquette Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service responded to a report of a brush fire at 577 N. Dennis St. at 4:15 p.m.
FREE SOIL — Authorities responded to a brush fire at 2805 E. Townline Road after receiving a call from central dispatch around 3:30 p.m. today.
The Ludington man who crashed his pickup truck into a tree while reportedly fleeing police March 20 was arraigned in 79th District Court.
Earth Day is coming, and Mason County’s most active environmental group is commemorating the holiday with a day-long celebration of Mother Nature on Saturday, April 21.
Devon and Benjamin Hernandez of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Cienna Jean Hernandez, March 29, 2018 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The community-wide Good Friday services are being held at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
West Shore Community College has been recognized as the No. 2-ranked LPN program in Michigan by the Annual PracticalNursing.org State LPN Program Rankings.
The fifth annual Mason County Fire Relief Fund charity hockey game will hit the ice Saturday, April 28 with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m. at West Shore Community Ice Arena.