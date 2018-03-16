Shoreline Media Group

February jobless rates lower than 2017

February unemployment rates in three of the four local counties decreased in the past year, and a total of 300 more residents of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were working compared to February 2017.

Brush fire reported on Townline Road

FREE SOIL — Authorities responded to a brush fire at 2805 E. Townline Road after receiving a call from central dispatch around 3:30 p.m. today.

AFFEW plans events for Earth Day 2018

Earth Day is coming, and Mason County’s most active environmental group is commemorating the holiday with a day-long celebration of Mother Nature on Saturday, April 21.

Cienna Jean Hernandez

Devon and Benjamin Hernandez of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Cienna Jean Hernandez, March 29, 2018 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

West Shore earns high ranking for nursing

West Shore Community College has been recognized as the No. 2-ranked LPN program in Michigan by the Annual PracticalNursing.org State LPN Program Rankings.