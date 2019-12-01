MUSKEGON – Glow under the lights of the Hackley and Hume Historic Site this holiday season.
“Our guests can experience the magic of the holiday season all month long,” said Program
Manager Erin Schmitz. “I love to see the houses decorated for the holidays, but working
with 11 community decorating groups is what makes this time of year really special.”
This year, LMC had the help of Linda Potter and Cathy Norkus, the Women’s Division
Chamber of Commerce; Janet Arndt and Barb Lloyd, Delta Kappa Gamma; the Shoreline Victorian Ladies Society; Minerva Dill Questers, the Greater Muskegon Women’s Club; Merilee and Friends; LMC’s Junior Museum Professionals; Se4sons at the Muskegon Country Club; and Helen Sherman who volunteered to decorate the site.
Walk-through tours are available where individuals can experience the houses fully adorned with the holiday spirit. This year, LMC also offers the opportunity to fit in some Christmas tree shopping. Perry Pines will be in the courtyard for all pre-Christmas dates, where visitors can shop and take home the perfect tree.
Holiday tour dates are as follows:
• Sunday, December 1 from 1-4 pm
• Saturday, December 7 from 4-8 pm
• Saturday, December 14 from 4-8 pm
• Saturday, December 21 from 4-8 pm
• Thursday, December 27 from 4-8 pm
• Friday, December 28 from 1-4 pm
For more information about the Hackley and Hume Historic Homes or their upcoming events, call (231) 722-7578 or visit their website.