DEARBORN, Mich. — As part of its ongoing commitment to traffic safety advocacy and drunk/drugged driving prevention, AAA is making a print and online version of its The Great Pretenders Party Guide available at no cost to the public. Just in time for holiday party planning, the guide includes safe celebration tips along with great alcohol-free drink and appetizer recipes.
The holiday season can be one of the most dangerous times of the year and a high-risk time for alcohol and other drug-related crashes. AAA- The Auto Club Group urges residents to use this guide as part of their party planning and to take extra precautions to help make celebrations safe. The guide can be downloaded at AAA.com/GreatPretenders
Tips include:
Never force alcohol on party guests. If someone has had too much to drink, call a cab or find them another way home – or have them spend the night.
Serve protein-rich, starchy foods throughout the evening.
Underage drinking is illegal – hosts should never serve alcohol to underage guests.
Free copies of the guide are available at all AAA branches along with AAA general and entrepreneurial agent offices across Michigan.