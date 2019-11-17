WHITEHALL – The Arts Council of White Lake — Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) has received a $12,500 Operational Support Grant for the 2020 fiscal year from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).
MCACA, which is comprised of 15 members appointed by the Governor, is the state’s lead agency charged with developing arts and cultural policy and grant-making. According to www.michiganbusiness.org, grants are awarded to “encourage, initiate and facilitate an enriched artistic, cultural and creative environment in Michigan.” Grant applications are peer reviewed by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals.
The $12,500 grant which the ACWL-Nuveen received is supported by both State funds and the National Endowment for the Arts. These funds will assist our organization with costs associated with daily operations and the multi-generational community arts programming we provide. This grant award not only helps to sustain the ACWL-Nuveen — it also aids in the growth of the White Lake area economy and cultural character.
The ACWL-Nuveen is a local nonprofit with a mission of inspiring the White Lake community through accessible and engaging opportunities in the arts. Our gallery displays work from over 50 local artists and our exhibit space features guest artist, open-call, and juried exhibitions throughout the year. Art education classes for students and adults are offered year-round, as well as special events such as the Art Run 5K, theater programs for all ages, and Trivia Nights. We also host the ever popular Free Summer Concert Series held at the Montague Bandshell.
To learn more about our programming, become a volunteer, or sponsor an event, please visit www.artswhitelake.org, call (231) 893-2524, or stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall. The Nuveen Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.