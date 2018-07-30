MONTAGUE – The advisory not to swim in White Lake at Maple Beach Park has been lifted.
Until this week there was a contamination advisory for Maple Park Beach located off of Crepin Street near Old Channel Trail.
“It (Maple Park Beach) has some E.coli issues and is on an advisory as of right now,” said operations manager Michael Eslick, Public Health Muskegon County. “They do an E.coli count per 100 ml.”
Eslick said a beach is between 300-1000 parts per 100 ml is considered to be in the range for advisory. Anything above 1000 will be closed to the public.
Public Health uses Grand Valley State University’s (GVSU) Annis Water Research Institute to conduct tests. Maple Park Beach was tested on July 16, and had a result value of 579 parts per 100 ml. The beach was also tested on July 11 when it was found to be above 1000 parts per 100 ml. The beach was closed July 12-17.
Eslick said he could not speak to the exact cause for the E.coli at the beach, but said historically Maple Park Beach has had geese and water fowl congregate there. He said he does believe this may have been the reason for the contamination.
E.coli stands for Escherichia coli, and according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) website it is, “bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.”
Although there are water treatment options for E.coli, the county does not do these.
“We do not do treatments. We could work with the community, (but) we do not treat. Majority of the time the lake will take care of itself naturally,” said Eslick.
He said in some instances it could take weeks or the whole summer to clear a beach of E.coli. Eslick said he doesn’t advise people to swim at the beach, but it would be okay to fish there.
According to the Michigan Beach Guard website Maple Park Beach was closed last year around this time. Prior to that it had closed in 2009 and 2008. On Friday, Maple Beach was no longer listed on the website.
All three years list high bacteria from wildlife as the reason for closure.