Muskegon County Airport (MKG) announces that starting Oct. 5, 2018, United Airlines is providing a new travel-friendly schedule to/from Chicago O’Hare (ORD), making it easier than ever to travel from Muskegon for business or pleasure.
Departs /Arrives
MKG - ORD 6:00 AM/ 6:04 AM
ORD - MKG 12:02 PM/ 2:02 PM
MKG - ORD 2:38 PM/ 2:42 PM
ORD - MKG 6:54 PM/ 8:53 PM
Times are approximate
The benefits of this new schedule include arriving in Chicago by 6:00 AM, Denver by 9:30 am, Washington, DC by 9:50 am, Phoenix by 9:50 am, and Los Angeles by 10:30 am. The late evening arrival allows maximum opportunities for return flights connecting from most domestic and international locations such as Mexico and Europe. More connections mean lower prices for travelers.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the West Michigan Shoreline region. Every airport wants the best schedule possible to support air travel” said Jeffrey Tripp, Airport Manager. “This schedule maximizes connections to/from destinations across the U.S. and around the world from Muskegon.”
“I travel every week and MKG is always my departure airport of choice,” said Roger Spoelman, senior vice president, Strategic and Operational Integration with Trinity Health.