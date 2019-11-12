Honoring Veteran’s Day in Oceana County, the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs and The Oceana County Community proudly welcomes the American Veteran Traveling Wall to the Oceana County Fairgrounds for five days beginning July 8-12 in 2020. The exhibit will be open for 24 hours a day for the five days.
This installation, by American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) was founded on the principles that American Heroes must be honored and remembered. AVTT has been traveling the country with a replica of the Vietnam Wall for over 7 years. The installation is a reproduction at 80 percent of the original Wall’s scale.
Limitations prevent many veterans, friends/family of the fallen and patriots from viewing the Wall and experiencing the healing and education that the Wall offers. The permanent replica Walls will provide those without the means or ability to travel to our great national memorial sites, the opportunity to respect and share in the experience of honoring our heroes.
Local volunteers will assist those searching for a name through a database and books.
The Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs will host a variety of services and offer products specifically for our Oceana Vets.
If you would like to volunteer for this unique opportunity, please contact the Oceana County Dept. of Veterans Affairs at 844 S. Griswold St., Suite 100, in Hart or call (231) 873-6834.