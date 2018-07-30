The Republican and Democratic parties will have wide open races in the August 7 primary election to seek the party’s nod to replace current Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, who has been in office for two terms.
On the Republican side, current Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is seeking the GOP nomination with Attorney General Bill Schutte, Senator Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.
Running for the Democratic nomination will be former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, author and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar and former director of Detroit Health Department Abdul El-Sayed.
There is also two Libertarian candidates vying for their party’s nomination to the Nov. 6 general election, Bill Gelineau and John J. Tatar. Gelineau is a Grand Rapids resident who has worked in the food, restaurant and real estate industries. Tatar, a resident of Livonia, is an Army veteran and retired school teacher who has run for State Representative and US Congress as a Libertarian.
Following are biographies of the Republican and Democratic candidates and their positions on issues they provided to a Beacon questionnaire. Not all candidates responded to the questionnaire.
Michigan has an Open Primary which means voters can vote for the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian parties. However, voters cannot cross over parties for the different offices. That will spoil the ballot.
Republican
Primary
Brian Calley
Brian Calley, age 41, is the 63rd and current Lieutenant Governor of Michigan. Calley served as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011. He was also a community banker for 10 years. His education includes: Harvard University, Seidman College of Business, Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University
Top Goals if elected: No response.
Patrick Colbeck
Patrick J. Colbeck is a Republican member of the Michigan Senate, representing the northwestern portion of Wayne County. During his first term in the Michigan Senate, he served on the Senate Leadership Team as the Assistant Caucus Chair. He earned BS and MS degrees at the University of Michigan.
Top Goals if elected: No response.
Jim Hines
Hines, of Saginaw, is a medical doctor. As a missionary medical doctor, he ran two mission hospitals and 20 Urgent Care facilities for four years in the Central African Republic. He has led medical teams all over the world bringing healthcare to those most in need.
Dr. Hines is one of the owners of a medical practice with seven physicians, five advanced practitioners, and 45 employees. He is a former small business owner for 22 years. He is the former chief of the medical staff of Covenant HealthCare, overseeing over 530 physicians. He is the former national president of the 18,000 member Christian Medical & Dental Association.
Top Goals if elected: No response.
Bill Schutte
Bill Schutte, age 64, of Midland, is a lawyer and the 53rd and current Attorney General of Michigan (since 2011).
Attorney General Bill Schuette is the conservative candidate for governor. Bill Schuette was born on October 13, 1953 in Midland, Michigan. Schuitte has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Michigan Senate, as director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture, and as a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Top Goals if elected: “As Michigan’s next governor, I will make Michigan win again. We will grow our paychecks and population. We will accomplish this by finally cutting auto insurance rates (currently the highest in America), improve low-ranking 3rd grade reading scores, increase vocational training for skilled trade careers, and drive a stake through the Granholm Income Tax hike, which has cost Michigan families $8 billion.”
Democratic
Primary
Abdul El-Sayed
El-Sayed, age 33, of Detroit, is a former director of the Detroit Health Department, and has a BS degree from the University of Michigan, a Ph.D in Public Health from the University of Oxford and a Medical Doctorate from Columbia University.
Top Goals if elected: “Michigan’s government is among the least accountable, least transparent state governments in the country. We need accountability and transparency in Lansing to ensure that Michigan’s government is working for all Michiganders. Accomplishing this is the first step – and an imperative step – towards tackling Michigan’s other pressing needs and creating a state that is more just, equitable, and sustainable for all.
“Michiganders today are trapped in a broken health insurance system that leaves too many families suffering from high costs and lack of affordable coverage. I’m proposing MichCare – a single-payer, Medicare for All healthcare plan for Michigan – because it’s time to bring universal healthcare to Michigan and break the chokehold corporate interests have had on healthcare for too long.”
Shri Thanedar
Shri Thanedar, age 63, of Ann Arbor, is an Indian-born American author and entrepreneur.
Thanedar immigrated to the United States in 1979 to pursue his Ph.D. in polymer chemistry at the University of Akron. After earning his Ph.D. in 1982, Shri worked as a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Michigan until 1984 Shri purchased Chemir Analytical Services which at the time had only three employees. By 2008, the company grew to over 400 employees. In 2008, the recession forced the company to close. After relocating with his family back to Michigan, Shri founded Avomeen Analytical Services in 2010. Avomeen is a full-service product testing and development laboratory.
Top Goals if elected: No response.
Gretchen
Whitmer
Whitmer, age 46, of East Lansing, is a former Democratic member of the Michigan Senate and Senate Democratic Leader. Whitmer was a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2000 to 2006. She was also appointed Ingham County Prosector in 2016.
Education: Michigan State University, Michigan State University College of Law.
Top Goals if elected: No response.