Fruitland Township has approved a bid to trim trees at the Nestrom Road Park.
The bid, submitted by Jelinek Tree Service, was approved at the township board’s meeting last Monday (Nov. 18).
The Jelinek bid of $3,350 was the second lowest of three bids.
The low bid was $2,450, but the bidder could not promise a completion time, according to Township Supervisor Marcia Jeske.
The township wants the trimming completed before spring.
Because the accepted bid exceeded the $2,500 budgeted for Parks and Recreation, the township board approved moving $850 from the commission’s miscellaneous budget to cover the cost.