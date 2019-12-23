The book I choose to review is What the Eyes Don’t See by Mona Hanna-Attisha because it is a Michigan Great Read for 2019-2020. This same book is also being used with the West Shore Community College humankind Series to compare health and medical care in the United States and Cuba. And because I got a grant from the MiHumanities to bring Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha to Pentwater on April 20, 2020.
The book will also be used as part of the Pentwater Township Library’s participation with the Michigan Great Read in February 2020. We have planned a few other activities to go along with the four-week discussion to provide some background information of how the series of events and Flint water crisis affected Michigan citizens and the Michigan Government’s reactions.
Dr. Mona, as she is often called, was the person who discovered that lead in the water was poisoning Flint’s children. When the state government installed an emergency manager under Gov. Rick Snyder, the new manager decided to save money by switching water sources. Dr. Mona’s book gives insights into how the Flint water crisis began and how state officials stalled in fixing the problems and how there is now hope the situation will be resolved although lawsuits may go on for many years still.
Dr. Mona headed the Pediatrics Department at the Hurley Medical Center and worked with citizens groups and other professionals to bring attention to the high levels of lead detected in thousands of Flint children and what the long term effects could be.
But the book begins with the prologue of Mona’s family’s early life in Iraq and in England and then on to her life with her young immigrant family in the U.P. of Michigan and the life events that formed her young mind. Her story continues in sections to weave two stories together, hers and the stories of Flint and bringing attention to the harm being done to the thousands of those affected.
I know from my time here in Oceana County and mainly Pentwater, we have people that grew up all over Michigan so some of Hanna-Attisha’s recollections will connect you to her story, from the UP, to the Dearborn area, to college life and for me and my own time teaching in Flint. Hanna-Attisha weaves in a bit of the history of the auto industry in Flint, with the unions, and includes history of lead in medical studies. Many will remember the local and national news stories and Hanna-Attisha’s book is her fascinating account of the denials by state officials and attempts to cover-up what has been happening and then the final breakthroughs as experts from outside of Michigan confirmed her fears and finally the efforts to fix the Flint water crisis and hold those accountable for the emergency situation.
It’s a hard book to put down once you get it started.