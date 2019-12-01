WHITEHALL – Breakfast with Santa has been a holiday tradition the Saturday after the White Lake Area Christmas Parade.
The tradition will continue this year, but it will be in a new location.
Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall will be the new host for the family event. Previously Breakfast with Santa was held at Whitehall United Methodist Church, but it merged with Montague United Methodist Church and is now The Praise Center for White Lake United Methodist Church.
The event will continue to provide a free meal of pancakes, sausage and juice while children visit with Santa Claus.
There will also be holiday music.
Hours for the Breakfast with Santa will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call 231-893-5745.