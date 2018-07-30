Republicans John James and Sandy Pensler are locked in a spirited campaign to gain the GOP nod for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow. The primary election date is August 7.
John James
James is a combat veteran and businessman. According to his candidate website, he is a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-business conservative
At 17, John made the decision to serve his country. After graduating from West Point in 2004, he became a Ranger-qualified aviation officer. John went on to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom where he earned a Combat Action Badge (CAB) and two Air Medals leading two Apache platoons.
After eight years of service to the nation, John James was honorably discharged and returned to Michigan to work in the family business: James Group International. Currently its president, James has led the company from $35 million to $137 million in revenue while creating 100 additional jobs in Michigan and around the country since 2012.
In addition to his Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, John has earned a Master of Supply Chain Management and Information Systems from Penn State University and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan.
James resides in Farmington Hills.
Sandy Pensler
Sandy Pensler, age 61, was born and raised on the west side of Detroit. He commuted to Grosse Pointe to attend University Liggett High School. At Yale University he earned a B.A. in Chemical Engineering, a B.A. in Economics and an M.A. in Economics. Following his graduation, he founded his first business importing sweaters. In a few years he sold the business to help pay for law school. He received his Juris Doctorate, with honors, from Harvard in 1982.
While working as a financial advisor Pensler was also a member of the Yale economics faculty.
After obtaining his law degree at Harvard he served as a clerk at the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals for Judge Patrick Higginbotham. Pensler then became a private investor and financial advisor to large corporations. As a financial advisor, Pensler worked to restructure and grow the companies.
Pensler founded Pensler Capital, starting numerous businesses and currently owning and operating four manufacturing plants, including the Korex Corporation plant in Wixom.
Pensler lives in Grosse Pointe.