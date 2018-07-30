July 30 – Aug. 3
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon.
Monday, July 30: Salisbury Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Fruit Cobbler and Fruit Cocktail. Cold Menu: Turkey on an Onion Bun, Banana and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Turkey Ranch Pasta, Cucumber Slices and Raisins.
Tuesday, July 31: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Hamburger on a Bun, Red Skin Potatoes, Broccoli and Pears. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Creamy Fruit Salad, Carrots & Celery Sticks and Sweet Bread.
Wednesday, Aug. 1: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Asparagus and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Buffalo Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Wheat Roll and Fat Free Ranch.
Thursday, Aug. 2: Stuffed Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Corn, Carrots and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Southwest Wrap, Tropical Fruit and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Chef Salad, Pears, Wheat Bread and FF Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Friday, Aug. 3: Citrus Salmon, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Beets, Mandarin Oranges and Wheat Roll. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Pears, Rye Bread, Banana and Fat Free French.