NORTH MUSKEGON – The ribbon cutting for the second phase of the Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail was a celebration of collaboration between local and state governments, community and private foundations and of dreams come true.
The trail segment which recently opened was not long in length, 4.6 miles, but it is a key link in the paved West Michigan trail system over 144 miles in length, connecting the rural Lake Michigan shoreline with metropolitan Grand Rapids.
The half hour, late morning ceremony held at the southern trail head near the intersection of Holton Road and Whitehall Road, also celebrated perseverance for the project which took seven years to complete.
The first 6.4 mile section of the Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail from the City of Whitehall to McMillan Road in Dalton Township was completed in 2011, and planning began on the second phase. This most recently completed section, however, faced more significant hurdles toward completion than the first section which followed an abandoned railroad bed.
The second section required more easement access, passed through a rural industrial area which has a ground and water contamination history and many more right of way crossings. Significant time was spent searching for the best route, and a part of an early selection was abandoned along Witham Road in Laketon Township because of unstable soils.
Former Muskegon Charter Township Supervisor Dave Kieft, who is currently the Manistee county administrator, was the Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail Commission chair for most of the development of the second phase.
Kieft returned for the ribbon cutting, and recalled for those present that the project was floundering early on.
But it was a chance meeting in 2012 while eating lunch at Lefty and Romos restaurant on Holton Road which was what Kieft called “a defining moment.”
Kieft bumped into Brian Mullnix who works at the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC) which provides planning assistance. WMSRDC put together a meeting of stakeholders at the Grand Valley State University facility in Muskegon.
That’s when WMSRDC’s involvement helped put together the financing and planning. WMSRDC’s Erin Kuhn went to work on applying for funding for the $2.1 million trail.
“All I can say is it was worth the five and a half years I was the trail commission chairman,” Kieft said.
The trail commission including the local governments of: Fruitland, Muskegon Charter, Dalton and Laketon townships along with the City of North Muskegon.
Also collaborating on the project were: WMSRDC, the Muskegon County Road Commission (MCRC) with consultation by the Kent County Road Commission, the Meijer Foundation, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County, the West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition, the Friends of the Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail, the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Michigan Transportation Alternative Program. Businesses involved are the Consumers Energy Foundation, Bayer, and Nugent Sand.
“Here we are in our happily ever after moment for the trail,” said John Morrison who spoke at the ribbon cutting as a representative of the West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition.
Morrison used a fairytale theme for the trail story
“The story starts with our fairy godfather Fred Meijer who started funding trails in West Michigan.” Morrison said the reason Meijer, an avid bicyclist, was interested in trail was making the experience available to families.
“He had this vision and he worked with several people to develop the trails in West Michigan,” he added.
He also used an fairytale evil theme to the struggles with selecting a route, and the “Wizard” Tom Byl of the Kent County Road Commission who had vast experience developing trails.
“This is a Cinderella Trail,” he finished.
Continuing the struggles theme, Annamarie Bauer of the DNR asked those who thought the trail would never happen to raise their hands.
“Show of hands, and it’s okay to admit it, how many of you thought the trail would never happen,” Bauer said, and received some chuckles from the crowd.
She asked everyone to stand up and give themselves applause.
Paul Bouman, highway engineer of MCRC, said it’s the project partners who made it happen. Bouman has been a part of the entire Fred Meijer Berry Junction Trail project which it started with phase one in 2006.
Construction of the second phase finally started in 2016 and was completed this June.
Bouman said the 4.6 mile section includes two bridges located in North Muskegon and Laketon Township, areas that diverted behind businesses, to get the “most feasible route.”
Some areas required wetlands review, many trees were felled to make way for the path and surveys of endangered species (bats) were undertaken. The Cordova (industrial) site had to be reviewed to make sure there wasn’t any exposure to contamination.
Bouman said the project may have some additions soon to provide more access to business area. Crosswalk lights may be added to allow easier crossing of Whitehall Road at Holton Road.
Mike Julien of the Meijer Foundation referred to the length of time to make the Berry Junction Trail happen with a joke to start his presentation. “I don’t know what year I first heard of Berry Junction, but I do know I had brown hair then.”
Julien referred to his email reports to the foundation on the progress of the Berry Junction Trail. In Dec. 2011 he said he was told the trail would be finished in 2012. In Jan. 2013 he reported it would be done in 2013. The project, getting grant deadline extensions, was then projected to be completed in 2015.
Tony Barnes, current Berry Junction Trail Commission chairman and Dalton Township supervisor, was the emcee of the ribbon cutting and gave credit to the Friends of Berry Junction Trail for its help.