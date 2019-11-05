The Gordon Bates American Legion Post #30’s annual “Feather Party” is set for Friday, Nov. 8 at their legion hall on Ferry Street in Shelby. This annual fundraiser helps with the legion’s operations and their continued efforts to serve veterans and our community.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m. There will be door prizes and raffles featuring prizes from local sponsors throughout the evening. Proceeds from the 50/50 drawing will be donated to the Pentwater Marine Corps League’s fundraising efforts toward the PFC Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this fun event.