TWIN LAKE – A firearms and archery store was destroyed by fire on the second alarm at the business last Wednesday.
Grasmeyer Bros. 4786 Holton Road, building was a complete loss, according to Dalton Township Fire Chief Alan Styles.
Styles said the fire was a big challenge because ammunition in the store was exploding while firefighters were battling the blaze.
The first alarm came in at 3:45 p.m. when a worker using a propane torch ignited nearby aerosol cans. The fire spread to rags and a table, but Styles said firefighters quickly extinguished it with water.
However, at 5:13 p.m., a little more than an hour later, a passerby reported seeing smoke coming out of the eaves of the one-story building which was unoccupied after the first fire was put out.
Styles said the second fire originated in the same area of the approximate 100-foot by 40-foot building as the earlier fire.
The chief said the Dalton department was assisted by tanker trucks from 13 Muskegon County fire department which transported water to the scene.
He said the second fire was extinguished in 70 minutes.
The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause of the second fire.