Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.
Grand Haven - Decent catches of lake trout were taken on the bottom in 110 to 160 feet with yellow or green spin-glo’s. Chinook numbers are slowly picking up with fish taken 35 to 90 feet down in 80 to 150 feet with orange or blue spoons and white flies. Pier anglers caught a few yellow perch on minnows. Steelhead action was hit-or-miss.
Muskegon - Catch rates for trout and salmon were slow but a few were caught 40 to 100 feet down in 75 to 150 feet. Good colors were orange, blue and green. Pier anglers caught large and smallmouth bass on gobies.
Muskegon Lake - Walleye fishing picked up for those trolling a crawler harness and bottom bouncer in 12 to 25 feet or when trolling crank baits in the channel at night. Those still-fishing along the drop-off were jigging spoons and rapalas. Large and smallmouth bass have been caught in the lake and the channel. Bluegill and crappie were caught around the lake.
Muskegon River - Walleye, catfish, smallmouth bass and a few big perch were caught in Hardy Dam Pond. Some crappie were caught in Croton Pond.
Whitehall - Chinook, steelhead and the occasional coho were caught 40 to 70 feet down in 80 to 150 feet with spoons. Bloody nose and combinations of blue and green worked well. Lake trout are near the bottom and hitting on spoons and spin-glo’s. Pier anglers caught large and smallmouth bass or freshwater drum when casting a soft plastic minnow or body baits.
White Lake - Bass anglers did well when jigging white or chartreuse soft plastics. Panfish anglers caught mixed bags of bluegill and perch in 15 to 25 feet on dropper-rigs tipped with wax worms or perch minnows.
Ludington - Fishing was still slow but anglers were still getting some Chinook, lake trout and steelhead 70 to 100 feet down in 140 to 220 feet with flies and spoons. One Chinook weighed in at 28 pounds.
Pentwater - Chinook, steelhead and the occasional lake trout were caught 30 to 70 feet down in 70 to 140 feet. Lake trout fishing was very good near the bottom when trolling a flasher/fly combo and spin-glo’s in 100 to 160 feet. Smallmouth bass fishing between the pierheads was excellent. Try drifting crawlers, leeches, or minnows on a sinker rig.
Pentwater Lake - Boat anglers caught large and smallmouth bass as well as pike when casting body baits along the weed lines and drop-offs. Some perch, pumpkinseed sunfish and bullhead were caught from Longbridge Road on a dropper-rig tipped with red worms.