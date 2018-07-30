Muskegon Lake will play host to the Michigan Division tournament in the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League this coming Saturday, Aug. 4. Up to 400 boaters and anglers are expected to compete. Prizes of up to $8,000 for the winner and $3,000 for the runner-up will be awarded.
According to local Captain Kyle Buck at Great Lakes Guide Service, anglers will likely be seen targeting largemouth feeding on alewives near deep weed edges. Using tubes for smallmouth in the Muskegon River could also prove productive as well.
For other competitors, fishing deep breaks in White Lake with topwater baits and swimbaits may be the best option. A five-bass limit in the 18-pound range should be enough to win this BFL tournament.
The 2018 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.