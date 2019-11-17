Ahh! November! The month stuck between October and December. The month you spend trying to get rid of all the unwanted Halloween candy and trying to budget for all those unwanted Christmas expenses coming up.
But what if November didn’t have to be like this?
November is truly a month I like to set aside to be thankful for all the big things in my life and also, for all the little things in my life. A big thing like this beautiful home we live in, little things like dry socks to put on. A big thing like friends and family that love me, a little thing like milk in the fridge.
Another big thing I am thankful for this month is a day set aside to honor the Veterans in our country. Yesterday, in this church we are serving, the veterans were asked to come forward. About one fourth of the congregation walked up front. What first fascinated me was the age difference...these veterans ranged in age from the 20’s up to 90’s. What next fascinated me was the number of these veterans still serving in some capacity, be it a first responder or leading a program for kids.
I spoke with a young mom who had walked up front. Her kids are pre-K and first grade now. Both her and her husband served in the armed forces. Today, he is a first responder firefighter, she a volunteer firefighter. I spoke with another young mom who, while her husband was deployed, both times had to be here giving birth while her husband served in a foreign country. He missed the birth of both of his kids and didn’t meet either of his children until they each were about five months old. Then, my husband and I spoke to another gentleman Veteran, 80 years old, who apologized for not coming out to the church to help build alongside my husband more than he does, he said he gets tired easily now after three or four hours, so he doesn’t feel he helps much. He’s still serving at 80 years old!
My point of telling you these stories is to say thank you to all who volunteer and have served and are still serving. May we say thank you to all Veterans and their families. My husband and myself would like you to know that we appreciate all you’ve done for our country and are very, very grateful for your sacrifice.
And now, we prepare for the biggest feast day of the year, Thanksgiving. I’m unsure where we will spend the day. What are your plans? Would you share with me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com? What is your favorite food dish? I keep thinking of a corn casserole made with crumbled cornbread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a serving of sweet potatoes. Desserts, of course, must be pies. I would like mine to be coconut cream.
Yet, before the big feast day, we have plenty of work to do here at this church. The push is on to get this congregation into their new sanctuary by Christmas. Ken is putting in long hours before we leave for Michigan, where we plan to spend the holiday with our family. He builds and I bake to keep the men in sweets.
As I was searching for something to make with butter, cream cheese and chocolate chips, I came across this recipe for a soft batch chocolate chip cookie. The recipe claimed these cookies would stay soft for days. I held back a few for a week to test it out and they really do stay soft.
So, for my friends and family in the beautiful White Lake area, my husband and I wish you and yours a very happy Thanksgiving. May it be filled with lots of laughter, great food and happy times. And, hopefully, the Lions will win that day!
Enjoy this cookie recipe, these are Pastor Jeff approved.
Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 sticks butter, softened
1 8-oz package Cream Cheese, softened
2 eggs
1 cup Brown Sugar
½ cup Sugar
2 tsp Baking soda
2 tsp Corn Starch
1 tsp salt
4 ½ cup Flour
2 cups Chocolate Chips
1 cup chopped walnuts
Cream together butter, cream cheese, and sugars for 5 minutes before adding eggs. Mix another 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Scoop dough into balls, placing on pans and chill dough at least 2 hours.
Place rounded dough on cookie sheet. Bake in preheated oven at 360 degrees for approximately 11 — 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet.
These cookies are soft and will remain soft for four days, if they last that long at your house.