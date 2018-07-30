The August 7 primary races for the open 34th Senate District will be hotly contested for both Republicans and Democrats.
The 34th is currently represented by Republican Goeff Hansen of Hart who is term limited.
The candidates include three current or former state representatives.
In the Republican Primary, current 91st State Rep. Holly Hughes will be facing Jon Bumstead of Newaygo who was term limited as the 100th State Rep. in 2016.
In the Democratic Primary, former 91st District State Rep. Collene Lamonte (2012-2014) will face Poppy Sias-Hernandez of Muskegon.
The 34th Senate District includes Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties.
Republican
Primary
John Bumstead
Jon Bumstead is a former state representative from Newaygo, MI. He was elected in 2010, 2012 and 2014 to represent the 100th House Legislative District.
Bumstead began his own construction firm, and over the last 39 years Bumstead Construction has built and remodeled many homes.
The candidate is a graduate of Newaygo High School and attended the Newaygo County Career Tech Educational Center Building Trades Program.
He was born in Fremont in 1957 and has three children - Belinda, Ray and Jona - and four grandchildren. He’s also an active hunter travelling all over the United States and the world.
Bumstead was a charter member of the Newaygo Jaycees, a member of the Newaygo Chamber of Commerce, served on the Brooks Township Planning Commission, the Michigan Home Builders Association, the Newaygo County Building Review Board, and was a Newaygo Area Fire and Rescue Command Board Volunteer firefighter.
Holly Hughes
91st District State Representative Holly Hughes of Montague has served her district in three, two-year terms.
Hughes has also served as a White River Township trustee and a Montague Area Public School board member. She was also appointed by Governor John Engler to the MUSTFA Board.
She has served and continues to serves on a number of boards including the Muskegon Veterans Job Fair - Co-Founder 2012- Present, Muskegon Promise Zone Board, Senior Resources Board, Early Childhood Thrive, Muskegon Legends Flight, U.S.S. LST 393 Veterans Museum Board, former Community Foundation for Muskegon County, White Lake Community Fund, Hackley Hospital Cornerstone Foundation, Tanglewood Park Project for Sr. Citizens, West Shore Symphony Orchestra, White Lake Recylcers
Holly is a small business owner working in property management and her husband Richard is CEO for Master Tag in Montague. They have two adult daughters, Morgan and Taylor.
In addition to her work on behalf of taxpayers and veterans, Representative Hughes said she has worked to make sure that area schools have the resources and tools necessary for students to succeed. She has worked tirelessly with the Muskegon Promise scholarship program, worked to ensure kids are safe on school busses and to ensure quality substitute teachers are available to fill our classrooms.
Democratic
Primary
Collene Lamonte
Collene Lamonte, is a former state representative and Muskegon High School teacher.
Lamonte, a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University, worked as a math and science teacher at Muskegon High School. She served in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 91th District, from 2013 to 2015. She is a Montague resident.
Lamonte also plans to take on consumer protection issues and the unfair practices of auto insurance companies in determining rates.
“It has always has been a passi