GRANT TWP. – The township board approved a contract with Malda Lawn Care and Snow Removal for snow plowing at the township hall and fire station parking lots and sidewalks.
The contact was approved at the board’s November 5 meeting.
Malda has served the township with snowplowing for the last several years, according to Township Supervisor Roger Schmidt who presented the quote which he said is close to last year.
The quote is $65 for the north parking lot, $45 for the south parking lot and $25 for the sidewalks each time there is a two-inch snowfall. The township hall and fire station is located at 7140 S. Oceana Dr., Rothbury.
The motion to accept the quote was made by Trustee Jim Aebig. Township Treasurer Joanne Heck supported the motion.