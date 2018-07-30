The next walk of the 2018 White Lake Area Guided Nature Walks program is Saturday, Aug. 4.
Leading the walk will be Patricia Pennell, a Grand Rapids area botanist, educator, photographer and writer. She consults on low impact development, environmental education, native landscaping, and environmental communications media and has been a professional photographer for 35 years.
The topic for the walk is oak savannas. A rare plant community, the oak savanna was once very common in Michigan and throughout the Midwest. Much was lost during settlement in the late 19th century. Today there are efforts to restore oak savannas due to the habitat they provide for important species, including the red-headed woodpecker, giant yellow hyssop, purple milkweed, cream gentian, upland boneset, wild hyacinth, and yellow pimpernel.
“We are going to look for oak savanna remnants and talk about oak savanna ecology,” Pennell said. “And we will enjoy whatever cool things we find!”
The meeting place for the walk will be the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall. The walk will start at the library and follow the bike path east through a forested area, across Warner Street and into several oak savanna areas.
The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at approximately noon. For those who need directions or for carpooling, the meeting place will be the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson Street in Whitehall at 10 a.m. Parking is available.
There is no cost for the walks, which are a partnership of Great Lakes Consulting, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. Arconic is the program’s financial sponsor. Attendees are encouraged to bring insect repellant, dress appropriately for the weather, wear comfortable, sturdy shoes (no flip flops), and bring water and snacks if needed. Other optional items include: sunscreen, hat, umbrella, binoculars, camera, sketchpad, and pencils or pens.
The walk will take place regardless of weather, unless there is pouring rain or unsafe conditions such as thunder and lightning. Call (231) 292-8188 to confirm on the day of the walk if you have questions. \or more information about the program, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at (231) 893-4585, Tanya Cabala at tcabala@charter.net or (231) 981-0016 or visit www.naturenearby.org.