The Computer Coach is Back!
Aimee Postma is returning to the White Lake Community Library for more one-on-one coaching sessions this winter. She provides basic instruction in the use of computers, tablets, and phones, and can help you with things like setting up your email, learning to use video calling apps, or figuring out the basics of word processing. Appointments are available on Monday and Thursday afternoons, and there is no fee for this service. Call or stop in to sign up for your 45-minute session!
January Series Lectures at the Library through January 28
Calvin University’s award-winning lecture series is being live-streamed at the library each weekday at 12:30. Don’t miss these thought-provoking talks on important issues of the day, including the global water crisis, immigration, and mass incarceration. The lectures are free, and refreshments are being provided by Frank Hollister of Arrowhead Agency, who is generously sponsoring the series again this year. For more details and a complete schedule, visit calvin.edu/January.
Winter Programs for Kids Return the Week of January 20
It’s going to be a great winter at the library! Bring the kids and grandkids for daytime and evening programs including Baby Time, Play & Learn, Read to a Dog, and Family Nights. Full details available on the Children’s Page at wlclib.org, or stop in to pick up a brochure. While you’re here, be sure to check out the new Vox read-along storybooks. Each one comes with a built-in device that will read the story aloud as you turn the pages. Afraid you might not remember to return it on time? No worries! The library no longer charges overdue fines for children’s items.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531 or visit the library website at wlclib.org.