ST. CLAIR — The White Lake Little League 12U all-star team advanced to Monday’s state quarterfinals with a strong showing in pool play last weekend in the state tournament. The local team was ultimately knocked out 12-0 in those quarterfinals by eventual state champion Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores.
“White Lake Little League had a remarkable showing at the state tournament,” coach Jerry McDowell said. “We played with some of the best Little League teams in the state and we worked our way to the quarterfinals.”
White Lake began play last Friday in Pool C and earned a 12-1 victory over Constantine. The White Lake team busted open a 1-1 tie in the third inning, scoring five runs, and added five more runs in the fifth inning to win the game by mercy rule. White Lake did not make an error in the game, and Kyle Stratton struck out six batters in three innings of work. Jaden Brinkert and Jack Houtteman each had two hits to lead the White Lake team in the game; Brinkert drove in three runs and Stratton plated a pair.
In last Saturday’s game, Jaiden Altgilbers led the team to a 13-3 win over Birmingham by driving in five runs. A six-run second extended White Lake’s early lead to 7-0, and the locals were off and running from there. Altgilbers had three hits, and Jack McDowell had two. Brinkert drove in three runs and McDowell brought in a pair. C.J. Bryant pitched four innings and struck out five.
White Lake lost its final pool-play game to Union Township last Sunday, 16-5. White Lake led 1-0 before Union tied it in the second inning and went ahead for good in the third. The game remained close through five innings, at 8-5, before Union pushed eight runs across in the sixth to secure the win. Stratton had four hits for White Lake in the game.
Grosse Pointe never let White Lake get untracked in the quarterfinals, scoring five first-inning runs and rolling from there. White Lake was held to three hits in the game.
McDowell said his team grew as baseball players and as people over the course of the weekend.
“The teamwork and camaraderie of this team is what will be most remembered,” McDowell said. “Their positive spirit and never-give-up attitude are traits they will stick with them forever. They learned a lot about baseball and about being on a team. I look forward to great things from these young men in the future.”