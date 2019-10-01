Terri Dumont has a story few would believe.
The Hart resident presides over an active household. In addition to her husband of 46 years, there’s her daughter and her two and four-year-old granddaughters, a couple of adorable little fireballs who definitely keep life going at high speed. Today, her sister, Trudi Dillingham, manager of the Fox Barn in Mears, has come by to help tell that story. The two women have always shared a close bond, but now they, and their three other sisters, have been united on an even deeper, and completely unexpected, level. Through Ancestry DNA, they recently found the brother they never knew.
Sitting around the dining room table, Terri, a thoughtful woman with long brown hair and a friendly smile; Trudi, her shorter-haired counterpart; and Debby, her happily harried daughter who’s obviously used to juggling three balls at once as she participates in our interview while keeping an eye on her two playful daughters, all join in relating the amazing details.
For most of her life, Terri had dreamed of finding her brother. The details were so sketchy that even Sherlock Holmes might have been stopped in his tracks. Terri’s parents were divorced and her mother was in another relationship when she became pregnant. Then her parents got back together. There were difficult family issues, and believing it would be best for the infant, her mother had given him for adoption.
That was where it ended. Although Terri had always wondered about her brother, her mother did not want her or any of her four sisters to look for him. The girls respected her wishes and the years went by. Terri did secretly make attempts to get more information, but was never successful
“It was in the days before Ancestry and DNA,” she says. “I tried finding him online but never had any luck.”
Then, after their mother passed away, things took a fascinating turn. In 2018, Terri’s daughter, Debby, noticed that Ancestry DNA was offering a special Mother’s Day package.
“I’ve always worked on the family tree,” Debby explains. “When I saw that Ancestry was offering a DNA kit on sale, I decided to try to find my mom’s brother.”
That was in May. Four months passed. And then—bingo.
“At 3 or 4 a.m. on Sept. 14, I got an email that the results had come in,” Debby recalls. “They had a match.”
As she waited for her mother to wake up, Debby initiated communication with the man who might be her long-lost uncle.
“I sent him a message on the Ancestry site and said, I think you might be my uncle. He messaged me back and said that I was the highest match so far. He had been looking for his birth family too. I told him my mom was looking for her brother, and he asked if I was related to the Rogers, my mom’s parents. When he sent his picture, that was it. As soon as I saw it, I got goosebumps. He was the picture of my grandmother.”
Bursting with excitement, Debby couldn’t wait to break the news to her mother. “Mom!” she told a stunned, and then elated, Terri. “We found him!”
His name was Michael Sich. He’d lived a happy life with his adoptive family, and today was married with his own family. He was 53 years old, the CFO of a bank, and lived in Nebraska. And he couldn’t wait to meet his new family.
“He wanted to meet all of us,” Terri remembers. “That was hard, because Trudi and I are the only ones living here. Traci is in Florida, Tami is in Oklahoma, and Toni lives in Utah. So we had to coordinate a reunion, and on September 1 of this year, we all finally got together.”
Before that happened, however, Terri navigated through a series of mixed emotions.
“I was very excited to meet him, but also nervous,” she admits. “I had these preconceptions. He was so successful; he had money, you know, and I thought maybe he’d be stuck up. But he wasn’t like that at all.”
It turned out Michael was equally apprehensive. “He messaged me that he was really nervous,” Debby says. “At first it was just supposed to be the siblings and their spouses, but then it grew to include kids and grandkids. And he was afraid that he’d feel like an outsider.”
Fortunately, all worries were dispelled when the big day came.
“We gathered here for a cookout,” Terri says. “We had a big banner that read, “Welcome, Michael and Nancy.”
“And I misspelled his name!” Debby groans. “I spelled it ‘Micheal.’ Don’t ask me how I managed that. But nobody noticed! Whew!”
As soon as Michael and his wife arrived, Terri knew everything was going to be just fine.
“There was a lot of hugging, and a lot of laughter,” she smiles. “It just felt great.”
“It was very comfortable,” Trudi agrees. “We all couldn’t stop smiling.”
Amazingly, nobody cried. They were too busy getting acquainted after 53 years. In a photo, Michael, an affable guy with silver hair and a warm smile, and four of his five sisters—Toni was not able to attend the event due to illness—look as relaxed as if they’ve been together all their lives. And hopefully that’s the way it will be from now on. The siblings keep in regular touch through Facebook, and plan to make the reunions a tradition.
How do Terri and Trudi feel now that their lifelong quest has been fulfilled?
“It fills a void,” Trudi reflects. “It’s like a hole that was always there is gone.”
“It feels like a completeness,” Terri nods.
As for Debby, she’ll always remember what her newfound uncle said to her as he left the reunion.
“We all signed the banner, and Michael and Nancy took it home. It was really neat—as he was leaving, Michael hugged me and said that I’ll always be his rock star, for finding him.”