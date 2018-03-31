SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will soon get a boost in funding for repairs and renovations to major and local streets.
Catholic nuns once lived in the building at 109 E. Foster St., and the site has served as a rooming house for men since 1970.
February unemployment rates in three of the four local counties decreased in the past year, and a total of 300 more residents of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were working compared…
GAY, Mich. (AP) — A dredging project in Grand Traverse Bay Harbor in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has received final approvals from government regulatory agencies.
WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at real estate in western Michigan.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The race to be Michigan Democrats' nominee for attorney general is a fight not only among a diverse field of candidates but also a reflection of pent-up tension within a …
DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — A group of teenagers has launched a 50-mile (80-kilometer) walk from Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The race to be Michigan Democrats' nominee for attorney general is a fight not only among a diverse field of candidates but also a reflection of pent-up tension within a …
HOSPERS, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods was supposed to punish Beijing for stealing American technology.
HOLTON — Pentwater’s track teams kick-started the spring season locally Wednesday when they competed at the Holton Invitational in Holton.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand while taking a swing.
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, beating Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 in Saturday's final at the Miami Open.
BOSTON (AP) — Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up to secure this month's Boston Marathon.
The Ludington man who crashed his pickup truck into a tree while reportedly fleeing police March 20 was arraigned in 79th District Court.
A 14-year-old Baldwin Middle School student was apprehended by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after three other students overheard the 14-year-old make threats against the school Thursday, a…
Thomas Anthony Bogner, 27, 8513 E. Hawley Road, pleaded no contest in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to charges of illegal entry and resisting and opposing a police officer.
The Ludington Orioles boys swim team is proof of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work.
It’s quite something that it takes several mass shootings in a row in order for us to have a conversation about mental health.
I’ve tried several times to write a column about gun violence, and specifically about school shootings.
The true story of small creatures that invade the body of animals and plants will be discussed Thursday, March 15 during two separate presentations sponsored by West Shore Community College th…
WSCC exhibit showcases high school artists in professional setting, reception Sunday
Throughout the months of March and April, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will host “Visual Explosion,” an exhibit by area artist Mike Coleman — also known as “Chaotic Mike.”