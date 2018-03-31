Local News

Scottville gets funding for street work

  • By RILEY KELLEY | Daily News Staff Writer riley@ludingtondailynews.com

SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will soon get a boost in funding for repairs and renovations to major and local streets.

Carr Manor has history as rooming house

  • By KEVIN BRACISZESKI | Daily News Staff Writer | kevinb@ludingtondailynews.com

Catholic nuns once lived in the building at 109 E. Foster St., and the site has served as a rooming house for men since 1970.

February jobless rates lower than 2017

  • Colton Mokofsky | Daily News Staff Writer colton@ludingtondailynews.com

February unemployment rates in three of the four local counties decreased in the past year, and a total of 300 more residents of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were working compared…

State News

National News

Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — A group of teenagers has launched a 50-mile (80-kilometer) walk from Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on…

Local Sports

Pentwater track starts off spring

  • By THE DAILY NEWS | sports@ludingtondailynews.com

HOLTON — Pentwater’s track teams kick-started the spring season locally Wednesday when they competed at the Holton Invitational in Holton.

National Sports

Crime & Courts

Baldwin Middle School student makes threats against school

  • Colton Mokofsky | Daily News Staff Writer colton@ludingtondailynews.com

A 14-year-old Baldwin Middle School student was apprehended by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after three other students overheard the 14-year-old make threats against the school Thursday, a…

Man pleads no contest after illegal entry in Ludington

  • Colton Mokofsky | Daily News Staff Writer colton@ludingtondailynews.com

Thomas Anthony Bogner, 27, 8513 E. Hawley Road, pleaded no contest in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to charges of illegal entry and resisting and opposing a police officer.

Blogs & More

Mental health and mass shootings

  • By Mackenzie Hubbard Daily News Intern

It’s quite something that it takes several mass shootings in a row in order for us to have a conversation about mental health. 

Lifestyle

A ‘fresh’ approach to art

  • By RILEY KELLEY | Daily News Staff Writer riley@ludingtondailynews.com

WSCC exhibit showcases high school artists in professional setting, reception Sunday