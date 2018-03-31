Weather Alert

MIZ037>040-043>046-050>052-056>059-064>067-071>074-312300- /O.CON.KGRR.WI.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180331T2300Z/ Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon- Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-Clinton-Allegan-Barry-Eaton- Ingham-Van Buren-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Greenville, Alma, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings, Charlotte, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson 322 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected. IMPACTS... * Scattered power outages and downed tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. && $$