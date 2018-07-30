Art Ramble

Artist Jules Rostick, left, shows her creations to Craig Convissor at Saturday’s Art Ramble. Eight artists displayed their creations at three locations in the woods and countryside of eastern Mason County.

 DIANE NEMITZ | Daily News

WALHALLA — A steady stream of patrons passed through the Art Ramble this past weekend near Walhalla and Tallman Lake, stretching from Art Full Codgers to The Art Shack to Loon’s Moon Lakeside Gallery.

“A lot of people from all over have been by,” said Denise Slocum-Jones, who had a tent outside of Art Full Codgers on Taylor Road. “We’ve had motorcyclists come by and people from (elsewhere).”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.