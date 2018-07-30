WALHALLA — A steady stream of patrons passed through the Art Ramble this past weekend near Walhalla and Tallman Lake, stretching from Art Full Codgers to The Art Shack to Loon’s Moon Lakeside Gallery.

“A lot of people from all over have been by,” said Denise Slocum-Jones, who had a tent outside of Art Full Codgers on Taylor Road. “We’ve had motorcyclists come by and people from (elsewhere).”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.