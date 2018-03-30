Earth Day is coming, and Mason County’s most active environmental group is commemorating the holiday with a day-long celebration of Mother Nature on Saturday, April 21.

A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is coordinating the events, which will include discussions and presentations about biology, ecology, recycling, alternative energy and biodiversity in food, among other topics. All the presentations will revolve around the central theme of this year’s event — Woods, Water and Wheels: Get out and Love it.

“We have something for everybody,” said AFFEW President Julia Chambers.

There will be three keynote speakers covering a wide variety of environmental topics, as well as a packed schedule of workshops and interactive booths, Chambers said, all taking place at United Methodist Church and starting at 9 a.m.

The speakers are naturalist Randy Baker, energy expert Emil Ureel and Michigan State University professor Phil Howard.

Baker, an award-winning naturalist and conservation expert, will give a presentation at noon about white-tail deer in addition to providing some entertainment for the kids in attendance.

“Randy has done a lot of research on deer,” Chambers said. “He also does a live animal show, and he’ll be doing that at 2 p.m. for kids.”

Baker’s presentation will feature animals native to the area in addition to some more exotic species.

“He does this program all over for a lot of schools,” Chambers said. “There’s some from Michigan and some from Australia, so there will be probably be some tarantulas and snakes and some mammals as well.”

Ureel, an electrical engineer and founder of Synergy Power LLC, will demonstrate and discuss a new device — the Synergine — which generates energy using heat and cold water.

