A 41-year-old Baldwin man was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after the vehicle he was driving rolled over and he was ejected from the car, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a one-vehicle rollover at 9:44 p.m. Sunday on southbound U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway overpass, just north of the Mason-Oceana county line in Summit Township. According to the police report, the Baldwin man was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on U.S. 31 freeway when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the median and rolled over, resulting in the driver being ejected.

He was initially treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and then flown by Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Speed is believed to have been a factor. Toxicology tests are pending. The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.