Catholic nuns once lived in the building at 109 E. Foster St., and the site has served as a rooming house for men since 1970.

“We bought it in 1969 and opened it in February of 1970,” said Marilyn Wilder, whose parents, Robert and Myrtle Carr, and brother, Howard Carr, bought the house and named it Carr Manor.

“It was just rooms for men,” Wilder said. “It was always rooms for men.

“When the (Ludington) Pumped Storage (Plant) was being built, a lot of (the construction workers) stayed there and my mom would cook for them,” she said. “After the project, she didn’t cook any more.”

Wilder said she later managed Carr Manor and realized her tenants possibly couldn’t afford to eat all their meals in restaurants. That’s when she started allowing them to start cooking in the house.

Her father died in 1983 and her mother followed in 2000. Her brother died in 2001, leaving his wife as the owner.

See Carr Manor, A3

SeeWhen she managed the house, Wilder said state officials contracted with her to house people who had been released from prison.

At that time, there were 12 rooms in Carr Manor. There are now more than 20 rooms in the same space.

“It wasn’t just sex offenders,” Wilder said. “Eventually, there were more sex offenders. We got the OK from (Ludington Police Chief) Mark Barnett.

“It’s very hard for them to find a place to stay,” she said. “All of the neighbors kind of knew there were cons there and between the probation department and the police, it was really safe.”

Carr Manor is located across the street from the Ludington Police Department and far enough from school zones and daycare centers for people to live who are listed on the Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Ten of the house’s current residents are listed on the registry.

Wilder said some of the residents wore tethers and could be closely monitored by local probation and parole officials. She also said the residents were told to stay in their rooms during Halloween and weren’t even allowed to cook in the home.

“And police and probation and parole would sit across the street and watch,” she said.