Chloe Kimes has developed a loyal local following in recent years, from her performances with sister Olivia and her former band Awesome Distraction.

Kimes — a 2017 Mason County Central High School graduate — is now studying songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, but local fans still carry a torch for the singer/songwriter and guitarist’s heartfelt, often biographical folk ballads. Those fans came out in droves Thursday to see Kimes perform at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.

Kimes marveled at the loyalty of her Mason County fanbase.

“There are a lot of folks who have been seeing me perform for five or six years now,” Kimes told the audience. “It’s really touching to be able to go away and come back and see so many of you come to see me.”

Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print and e-Editions