Devon and Benjamin Hernandez of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Cienna Jean Hernandez, March 29, 2018 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 30°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 30°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:03:04 AM
- Sunset: 08:03:25 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Occasional drizzle
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
MIZ037>040-043>046-311930- Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, and Mount Pleasant 1227 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...Slick Roads Possible Early This Afternoon... An area of snow will track eastward through the region early this afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The snow could be briefly heavy at times. With temperatures hovering around freezing...some slushy accumulations are likely to occur on roadways...especially bridges and overpasses. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this region. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s as the snow winds down from west to east between 2 and 4 pm. $$
Weather Alert
MIZ037>040-043>046-050>052-056>059-064>067-071>074-312215- /O.CON.KGRR.WI.Y.0002.180331T1500Z-180331T2300Z/ Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon- Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-Clinton-Allegan-Barry-Eaton- Ingham-Van Buren-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Greenville, Alma, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings, Charlotte, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson 1013 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected. IMPACTS... * Scattered power outages and downed tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. && $$
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
Enter now and you could win a years worth of oil changes or a yearly unlimited car wash pass! Courtsey of Avenue Tire & Service, Pennzoil, & West Coast Car Wash & Detail.
Help us highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Use your artistic talent in photography or drawing to showcase your work by entering the Ludington Daily News Special Local Artist contest.