Bruce R. Brandt, age 95, of Manistee, died Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Bruce R. Brandt
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
