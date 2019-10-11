Frank Rorup Petersen, age 97, of Ludington, died away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. An obituary will run on Tuesday. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Today
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Windy with rain showers in the evening becoming steadier overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Weather Alert
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH, BECOMING SOUTHWEST AND INCREASING TO 30 TO 40 MPH LATE SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT. WINDS SUNDAY WEST AT 20 TO 30 MPH. * WAVES...BUILDING TO 6 TO 8 TONIGHT AND TO 6 TO 12 FEET LATE SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL BE LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS NEAR THE LAKESHORE IS POSSIBLE, INCLUDING ALONG RIVER CHANNELS NEAR THE LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&
