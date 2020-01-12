George Parmentier, aged 80, of Custer, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 14°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 14°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:18:52 AM
- Sunset: 05:29:21 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Have you kept your New Year's resolution?
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.