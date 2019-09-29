Irene Hazel Sparks, age 98, of Manistee, died Sept. 25, 2019. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.