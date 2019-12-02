June E. Sharp, aged 95, of Ludington and longtime resident of Irons, died Monday, Dec. 2, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
