Lucille Gladys Russell, 88, of Hart, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 5°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 21 mph
- Wind Chill: 5°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:57 AM
- Sunset: 05:23:38 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Tonight
Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Tomorrow
Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW. LOCALIZED ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE FOOT. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THIS COULD LEAD TO SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. * WHERE...MASON AND OCEANA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT, WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE IN THE LUDINGTON AREA TONIGHT, AND WILL ALSO IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WAS LOCATED IN THE LUDINGTON AREA AT 9 PM MONDAY BUT WILL SHIFT INLAND LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. EXPECT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 21mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.13 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.12 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.12 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.11 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 89% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.07 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Who's going to win the big football game?
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.