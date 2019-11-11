Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.