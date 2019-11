Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. ISOLATED SNOW AMOUNTS TOWARDS 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS OSCEOLA AND CLARE COUNTIES. EAST WINDS GUSTING TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. A FEW POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS NEAR AND SOUTH OF U.S. 10 WILL OCCUR ACROSS OSCEOLA AND CLARE COUNTIES WHERE AS MUCH AS 3 TO 6 INCHES MAY FALL. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL GRADUALLY TAPER TO AROUND AN INCH AS YOU HEAD SOUTH OUT OF CENTRAL LOWER MICHIGAN TOWARDS WHITEHALL, GREENVILLE AND ITHACA. FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET ARE ALSO EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL LOWER MICHIGAN WITH THE HEAVIEST ICING FORECAST FOR PLACES LIKE SCOTTVILLE, BALDWIN, HART, NEWAYGO AND BIG RAPIDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&