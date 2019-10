Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 35 TO 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS CONTINUING INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF WEDNESDAY. WINDS OVERNIGHT WILL TURN MORE WESTERLY AND GRADUALLY SUBSIDE TO 20 TO 30 MPH TOWARD MORNING. * WAVES...8 TO 12 FOOT WAVES WILL PERSIST NORTH OF HOLLAND THROUGH MOST OF THE NIGHT. WAVES WILL GRADUALLY SUBSIDE DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF WEDNESDAY TO 6 TO 9 FOOTERS FOR THE ENTIRE NEAR SHORE. THOSE WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO SUBSIDE TO 4 TO 6 FEET BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF WEDNESDAY. THE SOUTHWEST FACING SHORELINES WILL ENCOUNTER THE WORST CONDITIONS, INCLUDING FROM GRAND HAVEN TO LITTLE SABLE POINT AND FROM LUDINGTON NORTH TO BIG SABLE POINT. THE COMBINATION OF HIGH GREAT LAKES WATER LEVELS, A STORM LEVEL RISE OF AROUND A FOOT OR SO AND LARGE BATTERING WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO EROSION OF THE DUNE BASE WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO RESULT ADDITIONAL BLUFF COLLAPSE. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED IN LOW LYING AREAS AND ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ALERT TO FLOODING ALONG THE LAKE MICHIGAN SHORE IN BEACH TOWNS DUE TO WATER PUSHING UP AND OVER THE BEACH AND BACK UP INTO RIVER MOUTHS THROUGH THE PIER HEADS. IF LIVING ALONG THE SHORE BE AWARE OF THE POTENTIAL FOR COLLAPSING BLUFFS...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. STEER CLEAR OF THE PIER TODAY AS WAVES WILL BE SWEEPING ACROSS PIER DECKS. &&