Robert Bahr, aged 95, of Pentwater, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:31:58 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with showers. High 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.