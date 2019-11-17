Ted S. Sielski, age 104, of Manistee, died Nov. 14, 2019. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:44:12 AM
- Sunset: 05:16:55 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 1.3 mi
Today
Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Morning fog, then cloudy in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 0mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: SE @ 0mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
My favorite Thanksgiving side dish is…
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.