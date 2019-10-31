Terence J. Smith, age 59, formerly of Scottville, died Oct. 29, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 08:21:43 AM
- Sunset: 06:36:02 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.