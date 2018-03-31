February unemployment rates in three of the four local counties decreased in the past year, and a total of 300 more residents of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were working compared to February 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed residents dropped by 175 during the year, with the four-county labor force growing by 150 people.

Mason County’s January unemployment rate of 7.7 percent tied for 50th place among Michigan’s 83 counties.

Figures from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) show there were 12,700 county residents counted as working, while 1,050 were listed as jobless.

That 7.7 percent rate is lower than the February 2017 rate of 8.4 percent.

The number of Mason County residents working in February was 25 more than a year earlier, while 100 fewer residents were counted as unemployed.

Mason County’s 7.7 percent jobless rate for January also marked the 47th straight month that the unemployment rate remained less than 10 percent.

The jobless rates for the other local counties were 9 percent for Manistee County, 10.3 percent for Oceana County and 10.1 percent for Lake County.

Michigan’s February jobless rate of 5.2 percent was down from 5.4 percent a year earlier, and the U.S. rate was 4.1 percent, which was down from 4.8 percent in February 2017.

There were 36,525 residents of the local four-county area working in February and 3,625 counted as unemployed.

The numbers

Michigan’s lowest December jobless rate was 3.6 percent for Washtenaw and Oakland counties, and the highest was 24.2 percent for Mackinac County.

Jason Palmer was a regional economic analyst for the DTMB. Palmer has said jobless figures include people who are not working but who are not receiving unemployment benefits. Among them are people who have exhausted benefits and people who do not qualify for benefits, for example, people who quit their jobs.

His office compiles the numbers each month using information gained through random polling conducted across Michigan.

See the full story in the Saturday print and e-Editions of the Ludington Daily News.