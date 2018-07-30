Almost every blade of grass was covered at Waterfront Park Saturday night as hundreds of people set out lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the sounds of Hollywood U2 as part of West Shore Bank’s Rhythm and Dunes summer community concerts.

To get the crowd warmed up, the Mason County Central Jazz Band played a selection of songs under the direction of MCC band director Tom Thomas.

The band played to give a reminder of the music programs in the Mason County community and for the crowd to help donate as they could to help support the current and upcoming generations of music students in the area.

Then, just as the SS Badger was blowing it’s horn and coming into port, Waterfront Park turned into a place called Vertigo.

The band’s second song went along with the beautiful blue skies and warm sun as the lead singer shouted out, “It’s a beautiful day.”

