For the past two years, the Ludington Area Jaycees has hosted a series of concerts during the fall and winter months to help fund the fireworks show during the Fourth of July Freedom Festival.

The group is continuing that tradition with the third annual Light Up the Night concert series, which is currently underway. The series will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 11, with a different musician performing at a different location each week.

The series kicked off on Nov. 6, and the next concert is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20, when Fremont John will perform at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

The aim of the series is to raise funds for the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Fireworks Fund, which is used to purchase fireworks for the annual Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July, according to Lexi Kosla of the Jaycees.

Each week, the hosting venue contributes to the cause, according to Kosla. She said that, in addition to receiving donations from the venues, the series also accepts donations from individual attendees.

“Each hosting establishment is making a donation to the Freedom Festival Fireworks fund, but we will gladly accept donations from the public at the events,” Kosla told the Daily News.

