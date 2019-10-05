MUSKEGON — The Ludington football team traveled to Muskegon on Friday night with the hopes of returning home with a share of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title.

But Orchard View was in no mood to share as the third-ranked Cardinals turned away the Orioles, 30-14.

“I am extremely proud of my players and my coaching staff for the effort that we showed tonight,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “It was a packed house for their homecoming, and it was a great environment for high school football. We did not back down against a very talented team.”

