SHELBY — Ludington's volleyball team was ousted in the semifinals of the Tiger Invitational Saturday in Shelby.

In pool play, the Orioles split with Montague and beat Holton and Hart.

In the quarterfinals, Ludington beat Shelby, 25-12, 25-12, and lost in the semifinals to North Muskegon, 20-25, 25-19, 12-15.

