The Ludington soccer team had a non-league soccer match on Friday night at Oriole Field and came away with a 2-1 victory against the Shelby Tigers.

The Orioles (7-9-3) scored in the first half on a Kyle Wendt goal that was assisted by Colin Anders and that goal was the difference at halftime.

