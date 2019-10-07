WHITEHALL — The Ludington tennis team had an excellent day on Saturday in Whitehall by winning the Coastal Conference Tournament that included teams from Fremont, Grant, Western Michigan Christian, North Muskegon and Whitehall.

“This completed the second half of the conference standing and again made us outright champions after winning the dual portion of the conference with a 5-0 record,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.